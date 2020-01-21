Left Menu
Development News Edition

Weather 'merry-go-round' poses new risks for fire-ravaged Australia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 13:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 13:14 IST
Weather 'merry-go-round' poses new risks for fire-ravaged Australia

Sydney, Jan 21 (AFP) A "merry-go-round" of extreme weather was hampering efforts by firefighters in Australia to tackle unprecedented bushfires that have killed at least 29 people and devastated vast swathes of the country. Parts of the country welcomed heavy rainfall overnight, but authorities warned Tuesday that storms were bringing added complications, and the fire-danger risk could be elevated in the coming days.

"It has been a merry-go-round of weather over the last few days," the Bureau of Meteorology's Kevin Parkin said. "We have gone from fires and storms and floods, and giant hail -- the size of limes... producing widespread damage -- to fire danger escalating on our doorstep," the senior meteorologist added.

The country has suffered a collision of extreme climate events in the past week, with storms, lightning, thunder and hail battering areas in the fire-hit east. The bushfire season has been made worse by climate change, experts say.

Victoria state experienced bursts of intense rain over the past 48 hours that helped to contain long-running blazes in some areas, but landslides, fallen trees and lightning strikes have hampered recovery efforts. The temperature in Victoria is set to climb into the mid-30 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) range on Wednesday amid fierce winds, prompting extreme weather warnings in the western parts of the state, where authorities say "new start" fires will be difficult to contain.

"New starts in unprepared communities are the biggest risk," Victoria Country Fire Authority chief officer Steve Warrington told media. "If communities are not prepared for fire -- whether they live or die, whether their property is saved or not saved -- is very much dependent on decisions people make right now."

A change is expected to bring more rain to the state late Wednesday. Further north in New South Wales state, heavy rains have also been welcomed in some areas but in others it has left fire-ravaged areas too damp to undertake preventative controlled burns.

Authorities there are bracing for elevated fire danger on Thursday, when temperatures in parts of the state will tip above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

France to shut down 14 nuclear reactors by 2035 - document

France plans to shut down 14 nuclear reactors by 2035, starting with two at Fessenheim this year, according to French governments public consultation document on energy policy.The French government could also ask EDF to shut down two reacto...

UPDATE 1-South African Airways cancels 'a few domestic flights' -spokesman

South African Airways SAA has cancelled a few domestic flights, the state airlines spokesman Tlali Tlali said on Tuesday, adding that a statement would be issued shortly.SAA is running short of cash after the government failed to provide 2 ...

Opposition TDP blocks passage of the bill on decentralization of AP in Legislative Council

The opposition TDP on Tuesday blocked the tabling of the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 in the Legislative Council LC citing rules. The House was adjourned thrice as pandemonium prevailed over the ru...

Talks on digital tax with U.S. remain difficult - France's Le Maire

Frances Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday talks with the United States on the taxation of digital companies remained difficult despite a pledge from the two countries to avoid a trade war until at least the end of this year.Le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020