Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei chief says US may 'escalate' but confident on business

  • PTI
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 16:23 IST
Huawei chief says US may 'escalate' but confident on business
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The chief executive of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei on Tuesday said he was ready for the United States to escalate a "campaign" against the firm this year but insisted it would not have a significant effect on business. The comments by Huawei chief executive and founder Ren Zhengfei to business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos come amid a bitter court fight in Canada over a US demand to extradite Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who is his eldest daughter.

Huawei, the global leader in telecom networking equipment, has also been effectively banned by the United States from working with American firms on the grounds that it poses a national security threat -- an accusation the company has consistently denied. "This year, the US might escalate their campaign against Huawei, but I think the impact on Huawei business will not be very significant," Zhengfei told a session at Davos.

He said the company had invested intensely in protecting itself and was well-prepared this year. "That's why we could withstand the first round of attack. In the year 2020, since we already have this experience from last year, we are more confident that we can survive, even further attacks," he added.

Meng Wanzhou went to court on Monday to fight extradition to the United States, with her lawyers calling the accusations against her "fiction". The US alleges Meng lied to HSBC Bank about Huawei's relationship with its Iran-based affiliate Skycom, putting the bank at risk of violating US sanctions against Tehran.

Meng has denied the allegations. She has been out on bail, living in one of her two Vancouver mansions for the past year. Zhengfei has previously suggested that the case is part of a US plot to crush Huawei, seeing it as a security risk.

Huawei said in December that "survival" was its top priority after announcing 2019 sales were expected to fall short of projections as a result of US sanctions. Washington has banned US companies from selling equipment to Huawei, locking out the smartphone giant from access to Google's Android operating system.

"The United States... it is used to being the world number one and if someone is better than them, they might not feel comfortable," commented Ren. He said Huawei "used to be" an admirer of the United States and had notably been inspired by American management systems.

"From that perspective, the US should not be overly concerned about Huawei and Huawei's position in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iranian MP offers $3 million reward for "whoever kills Trump" - ISNA

An Iranian lawmaker offered a 3 million reward to anyone who killed U.S. President Donald Trump and said Iran could avoid threats if it had nuclear arms, ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday amid Tehrans latest standoff with Washington. Ten...

Delhi polls: Former DUSU chief Rocky Tuseed files nomination for Rajendra Nagar seat

Congress Rocky Tuseed on Tuesday joined the list of former DUSU presidents such as Arun Jaitley, Ajay Maken and Alka Lamba who have graduated from their respective partys student bodies to mainstream politics. Tuseed, who was the Delhi Univ...

Maha: Scrapped notes of Rs 25.8L face value seized, 3 held

Three people were arrested on Tuesday and demonetised currency with a face value of Rs 25.80 lakh was seized from them in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, police said. One of the accused tried to escape when cornered and was chased down by an as...

Afghan student stabbed near Goa University; one held

An Afghan student studying at the Goa University was stabbed by some men near here, police said on Tuesday, prompting the opposition Congress to allege that youths are getting provoked due to the poison of state-sponsored actions. One pers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020