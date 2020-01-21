Pak security forces kill one terrorist in KP province

Pakistan security personnel on Tuesday gunned down a terrorist during a search operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the security forces conducted a search operation in Kulachi tehsil at Dera Ismail Khan district.

During the search operation, terrorists opened fire at the security forces. In the retaliatory firing, a terrorist was killed and four hand grenades and one rifle were recovered from his possession. In another incident, police defused 26 landmines planted in a government college in Khar Bajaur district, District Police Officer Ali Shah said.

On receiving the information that landmines were planted in the Government College of Technology, personnel of the Bomb Disposal Squat unit rushed to the site and neutralized the mines, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

