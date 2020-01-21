Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian bushfires threaten to drive tiny animal communities extinct

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 20:00 IST
Australian bushfires threaten to drive tiny animal communities extinct
Representative image

Australian animals living in specific habitats, such as mountain lizards, leaf-tailed geckos, and pear-shaped frogs, are battling the threat of extinction after fierce bushfires razed large areas of their homes, a new Reuters analysis shows. The fire has destroyed more than two-thirds of a northeastern zone sprawling over 12 sq km (5 sq miles) where a type of lizard, the Mount Surprise Litter-skink, lives, the analysis of known habitats and satellite-detected fire activity shows.

"The Mount Surprise Litter-skink is one of a number of species that has very limited distribution. That can mean there's a huge risk of extinction," said conservation biologist David Lindenmayer. "When species distributions are so limited, there's a really high risk that just a single event could knock them down," added Lindenmayer, an academic at Australian National University.

The huge wildfires have razed more than 11.2 million hectares (27.7 million acres), an area equivalent to half the United Kingdom, and killed 29 people since flaring last year in the southern hemisphere spring.

Officials estimate the fires have ravaged more than 80% of the unique ecosystems of at least 49 animal and plant species already listed as 'threatened'. Reuter's analysis shows species at risk also include Kate's leaf-tailed gecko and the tiny Pugh's frog after fires ravaged more than half of their home areas.

The government has called the blazes an ecological disaster, and up to a billion animals, including livestock and domestic pets, are estimated either to have died in them or be at risk after the destruction of food sources and shelter. Even species with much larger habitat ranges, such as the rarely-seen eastern ground parrot, face challenges as the ground-dwelling bird lives in coastal and sub-coastal shrubland that is prone to catching fire, environmental officials say.

Even many animals that survive the fires, such as the long-footed potoroo, a rat-kangaroo that lives in southeastern forests, will face threats, said Brendan Wintle, a specialist in conservation ecology at the University of Melbourne. "They are now also very threatened because of wild foxes, cats, and wild dogs," he said. "These predators are very good at targeting areas that have been burnt or near burnt and they know the animals have left their shelter."

While bushfires are common in Australia, authorities say the current scale of destruction is unprecedented, fuelled by a prolonged drought and record high temperatures that have left eastern regions tinder-dry. The island continent is home to some of the world's most interesting and diverse animals, such as the platypus and koala, which have been devastated by fires.

An estimated 30% of koala habitat, comprised of eucalypt woodlands, which the animals use both for food and shelter, may have been lost in the state of New South Wales, said Sally Box, the commissioner for threatened species. The koalas' heavy fur and tendency to climb higher when threatened are severe disadvantages in fast-moving bushfires.

Reuters calculates that more than 47,000 sq km (18,147 sq miles) of koala habitat has been affected by the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court declines to fast-track Obamacare appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a bid by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and 20 Democratic-led states to fast-track consideration of their appeal seeking a definitive ruling that the Obamacare healthcare law do...

Kremlin insists Putin-Johnson meeting was 'constructive'

Moscow, Jan 21 AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a constructive meeting at the weekend, the Kremlin said Tuesday, suggesting Britain misrepresented it as delivering a warning to Moscow. Kremli...

Around 18 injured in Hyderabad after stray dog attack

Around 18 injured in Hyderabad after stray dog attack Hyderabad, Jan 21 PTI About 18 people, most of them children, were injured on Tuesday after three stray dogs, including one suspected of having rabies, attacked them at Ameerpet a...

Necsa appointments: New board members appointed; David Nicholls to chair

South Africas energy minister Gwede Mantashe has appointed seven board members at state nuclear firm Necsa, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said in a statement on Tuesday.The appointments follow the resignation last week of N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020