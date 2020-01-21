Germany launches raids over suspected Mitsubishi diesel fraud

German prosecutors on Tuesday said they were searching business premises across the country as part of an investigation into suspected diesel emissions cheating involving Mitsubishi cars. Frankfurt prosecutors said they had opened a fraud investigation against executives at "an international car group, a subsidiary of an international car dealership and two international car suppliers".

Raids were taking place at 10 commercial sites across Germany including in the states of Hesse, Bavaria and Lower Saxony.

