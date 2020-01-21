Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspected Russian 'plumber' spies found in Davos in 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:43 IST
Suspected Russian 'plumber' spies found in Davos in 2019

Geneva, Jan 21 (AFP) Swiss police last year discovered two suspected Russian agents in the luxury resort town of Davos -- including one who claimed to be a plumber, a Swiss newspaper reported on Tuesday. The paper said the two men, who were stopped but not arrested in August 2019, were suspected of carrying out "preparatory work" for spying on the World Economic Forum, which is taking place in Davos this week.

"It was a regular police check. Both men had Russian diplomatic passports but were not formally registered as diplomats in Switzerland," Anita Senti, a spokeswoman for the local cantonal police in Graubuenden, told AFP. The paper reported that "at least one of the men" said he was a plumber and that they had told police they were staying in the expensive resort town for three weeks between August 8 and August 28, arousing suspicion.

The annual summit brings together top global political and business leaders, with US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel among those attending this year, making it an obvious potential target for a spying operation. "We did not receive any information about this from Swiss authorities. There is no evidence of spying," Russian embassy spokesman Stanislav Smirnov told AFP.

"I don't rule out that it may have been people with Russian diplomatic passports -- they do not necessarily need to be accredited in Switzerland," Smirnov said. Asked why one of the men had claimed to be a plumber, Smirnov said it may have been a "stupid joke" by the man.

Tages Anzeiger said the men may have been preparing a wiretapping or hacking operation in Davos, and cited several sources saying that Russian officials "threatened diplomatic consequences if the men were arrested". The paper said the Swiss Attorney General's Office had not opened criminal proceedings into the Davos incident.

But Switzerland has been probing two alleged Russian agents for planning a cyber attack on the Spiez laboratory in Bern, which does analytical work for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). The lab at the time was investigating the poisoning of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal with a nerve agent.

Swiss authorities also suspect Russia of being behind a cyber attack on the Lausanne office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The WADA has been a thorn in Moscow's side for several years over drug cheating in Russian sport.

The Montreal-based watchdog suspended Russia's Anti-Doping Agency in 2015 after declaring it to be non-compliant following evidence of a vast plan backed by Moscow to cheat at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. The WADA has since imposed a four-year ban on Russia from major sporting events, which Moscow is appealing. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Sonia Gandhi on two-day Raebareli visit from Wednesday

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to her constituency of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh beginning on Wednesday, party sources said.Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also visit Raebareli on Wednesday,...

Workshop on inter-state anti-naxal operations held in C'garh

A better coordination between police personnel of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh is needed to tackle the menace of naxalism, senior security advisor in Union Home Ministry K Vijay Kumar said here on Tuesday. He was speaking on the concluding...

Iraq bank to 'stop' Iran gas payment transfers if US waiver ends: chairman

The bank through which Iraq pays for Iranian gas imports to power its grids said on Tuesday that it would stop processing payments if a crucial US sanctions exemption expires next month. Well stop. As simple as that, the head of Trade Bank ...

Church vandalised in Bengaluru by miscreants

A church has been vandalised by unidentified miscreants here on Monday.The miscreants reportedly attacked the St. Francis of Assisi Church located in Kengeri Satellite Town in the city.Further details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020