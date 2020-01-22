Militants kill 36 civilians in Burkina Faso market attack -govt
Thirty-six civilians were killed in Burkina Faso on Monday in what the government called a terrorist attack on a market in Sanmatenga province.
Armed militants attacked people in the market of the village of Alamou before burning it to the ground, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.
