Entertainment News Roundup: 'Joker' composer makes film awards history; 'Parasite' scores historic upset at SAG and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Female Icelandic 'Joker' composer makes film awards history

Golden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a lot more of Los Angeles' red carpets as nominations come flooding in for her score for Todd Phillips' film "Joker" . On Jan. 5, Gudnadottir made history by becoming the first solo female Golden Globe winner for best original score since the introduction of the category in 1947.

'Parasite' scores historic upset at SAG awards, boosting Oscar chances

South Korean thriller "Parasite" was the upset winner at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards on Sunday, while Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger were named best actors, cementing their roles as frontrunners at the Oscars next month. "Parasite," the Korean language social satire about the wealth gap in South Korea, was the first film in a foreign language to win the top prize of best cast ensemble in the 26 year history of the SAG awards.

De Niro takes shot at Trump as he accepts SAG lifetime award

Robert De Niro, considered one of the finest motion picture performers of his generation, was saluted on Sunday with a lifetime achievement award from his acting peers and used the occasion to take a veiled jab at U.S. President Donald Trump. The two-time Academy Award winner and star of Oscar-nominated mob film "The Irishman" received the annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) tribute celebrating a 50-year career in films ranging from dramas like "The Deer Hunter," "Raging Bull" and "The Godfather: Part II" to comedies such as "Meet the Parents" and "Silver Linings Playbook."

Chanel walks models through a tranquil cloister garden in Paris

Chanel on Tuesday transported guests from the bling of fashion week to a herb-filled cloister garden where models showed off demure looks in black, white and grey in a nod to founder Coco Chanel's early years in a nunnery. The designer, who started her clothing label in 1910, spent several years at the Aubazine abbey in the south-west of France as a teenager after her mother died. She learned to sew at Aubazine, which was run by nuns as an orphanage.

Apple's 'Morning Show' will deal with 'chaos' left behind in new season

The second season of Apple Inc's "The Morning Show" will deal with the leadership vacuum created by the sexual misconduct scandal on the fictional news program and may or may not see the return of star Steve Carell, producers said on Sunday. The show, a centerpiece of the new Apple TV+ streaming service, features Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as co-anchors navigating gender and power dynamics.

Weinstein must tread carefully in rape trial defense, experts say

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will face the challenge of defending himself in his rape trial as he tries to undermine his accusers' credibility without appearing callous to jurors, according to several legal experts. Still, if Weinstein's defense team can persuade the jury that the accusers engaged in consensual sexual activity to gain an edge in the entertainment industry, that could result in an acquittal or hung jury, other experts said. All 12 jurors must agree in order for prosecutors to secure a conviction.

UK issues commemorative coin celebrating rock band Queen

Britain's Royal Mint has issued its first commemorative coin featuring a British rock group, in a tribute to the late Freddie Mercury and the three other band members of Queen. "This is a 'who would've thought it' moment. Here we have a coin of the realm, a five-pound coin in fact, made by The Royal Mint, in the customary fashion," said Queen lead guitarist Brian May in a video clip, holding a one-ounce silver proof coin.

'Parasite' wins top prize at Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Korean-language film "Parasite" won the top prize, for best ensemble cast in a motion picture, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. "Parasite," a comedic thriller that turns on social class divisions, scored its upset victory over a field of contenders that also included "Bombshell," "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit" and "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood."

