Armani pairs stern tailoring with vibrant colours for Paris show

  • Updated: 22-01-2020 03:15 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 02:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Italian designer Giorgio Armani kept faith with his signature stern tailoring for the haute couture collection he unveiled on Tuesday in Paris - but he added a dash of color. In keeping with the buttoned-down look of the show, it was held in a former bank building, a stark contrast to the whimsical herb garden recreated for the Chanel show a few hours earlier.

For his Armani Prive haute couture brand, the designer showed trouser suits and dresses that were all about straight lines and boxy shapes - accentuated by the angular hairstyles of the models on the runway. But the sober, structured lines were leavened by lavish silk fabrics, and vibrant colors; magenta paired with cobalt blue was a recurring theme.

For the tailoring, there was at least one concession to whimsy: an otherwise straitlaced dress that featured a large diaphanous petal that sprung out of the belt and covered the front of the dress all the way up to the model's face.

