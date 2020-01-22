Housebuilders lead FTSE 100 bounce; China virus fears ease

London's FTSE 100 rebounded on Wednesday, as housebuilders advanced after Berkeley hiked its planned shareholder returns and worries over the spread of a new coronavirus in China eased. The main index bounced back from its worst day in two weeks to add 0.2%. Berkeley jumped 5% to a record high, while peers Persimmon and Barratt added 1.5% each.

The FTSE 250 edged 0.1% lower by 0812 GMT. The death toll from coronavirus, which is being likened to the 2002/2003 spread of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), rose to nine, but many markets held firm as Chinese authorities ramped up efforts to control the outbreak.

Lagging the blue-chip bourse was Burberry, which slid 3% despite a bright Christmas quarter update, and miner Antofagasta that fell 2.4% after its copper production was hit by civil unrest in Chile.

