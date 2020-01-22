Jaguar Land Rover to cut over 10% of workforce at UK Halewood factory- union

British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will cut over 10% of the workforce at its northern English Halewood factory due to slower than expected growth of two models, the Unite Union said on Wednesday. The job losses will affect both permanent employees and agency staff at the site which makes the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport vehicles.

"The challenges being faced at JLR are also being experienced by other UK car factories," Unite national officer Des Quinn said. The automaker did not immediately provide a comment when contacted by Reuters.

