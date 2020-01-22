Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran could withdraw from 2015 nuclear deal in dispute with West, says official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 15:37 IST
Iran could withdraw from 2015 nuclear deal in dispute with West, says official
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Dr_Vaezi)

Exiting the 2015 nuclear deal is one of Iran's options, the Iranian president's chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi, said on Wednesday, according to the official IRNA news agency.

"It was discussed that it's possible some may take Iran's file to the (U.N.) Security Council ... If this happens we will take tougher decisions such as leaving the nuclear deal," said Vaezi, adding that President Hassan Rouhani had previously raised the possibility in a letter to the European powers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Daimler warns 2019 profits to halve as problems deepen

German luxury carmaker Daimler issued the latest in a procession of profit warnings on Wednesday, hit by costs related to the industrys diesel emissions scandal, heavy investment in electric vehicles and production problems. The maker of Me...

Macron says France "inflexible" over Iran's nuclear ambitions

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that France will be inflexible about Irans nuclear ambitions and that his country is determined Tehran will never acquire nuclear weapons.In the current context, France is determined that I...

ECI to institute Annual Lecture Series as tribute to Sukumar Sen

In its 70th year of inception, Election Commission of India has decided to institute an Annual Lecture Series as a tribute to the first Chief Election Commissioner of India, Shri Sukumar Sen. Sh Sen 1898-1963 commendably conducted the first...

President gives National Bravery Award to 22 children

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday presented Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2020 National Bravery Award to 22 children at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.Ten girls and 12 boys received the award this year.Women and Child Development Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020