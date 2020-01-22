Left Menu
Development News Edition

On the menu at China virus market: rats and live wolf pups

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 16:42 IST
On the menu at China virus market: rats and live wolf pups
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The food market where China's deadly virus surfaced was a smorgasbord of exotic wildlife ranging from wolf pups to species linked to previous pandemics such as civets, according to vendor information and a Chinese media report. The Huanan Seafood Market in the central city of Wuhan came under greater scrutiny on Wednesday as Chinese officials said that the virus which has so far killed nine people and infected hundreds may have originated in a wild animal sold at the food emporium.

Past deadly epidemics have been blamed on wild animals -- Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) was linked to Chinese consumption of civet meat -- setting Chinese authorities up for potential embarrassment if lax supervision of wildlife trafficking is found at fault in the latest outbreak. A price list circulating on China's internet for business at the Wuhan market lists a menagerie of animals or animal-based products including live foxes, crocodiles, wolf puppies, giant salamanders, snakes, rats, peacocks, porcupines, camel meat and other game -- 112 items in all.

"Freshly slaughtered, frozen and delivered to your door," said the price list for the vendor, "Wild Game Animal Husbandry for the Masses". Gao Fu, director of the Chinese center for disease control and prevention, said in Beijing on Wednesday that authorities believe the virus likely came from "wild animals at the seafood market" though the exact source remains undetermined.

China bans the trafficking of a number of wild species or requires special licenses, but regulations are loose for some species if they are commercially farmed. AFP was unable to directly confirm the authenticity of the price list. Phone calls to the vendor went unanswered, and attempts to connect to its social media accounts were rejected.

The Beijing News published a photo Tuesday showing the same vendor's now-shuttered storefront, as authorities in white hazmat suits milled about. The paper also quoted other merchants as saying trade in wildlife took place up until the market was shuttered for disinfection shortly after the outbreak.

A number of the early sufferers of the virus, now known as the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), were employees of the market. Many exotic species are still widely consumed in China or other Asian countries where they are considered a delicacy -- like the civet or some rats or bats -- or for purported health benefits that are unproven by science.

But this brings growing human health risks, said Christian Walzer, executive director of the US-based Wildlife Conservation Society's Health Program. Walzer said 70 percent of all new infectious diseases come from wildlife, with habitat encroachment increasing the chances of pathogens spreading.

"Wildlife markets offer a unique opportunity for viruses to spillover from wildlife hosts," he said. "It is essential to invest resources not only into discovering new viruses, but more importantly, in determining the epidemiological drivers of... (the) spillover, amplification, and spread of infectious diseases." Bats are thought to have spawned SARS, which in 2002-03 killed hundreds of people in Asia, mostly China.

SARS was also found in civets in wildlife markets in China, with many scientists believing the bat virus infected the cat-like creatures and then humans who ate them. Following SARS, China cracked down on the consumption of civets and some other species, but conservationists say the trade continues.

China has so far won praise for its openness and handling of the current outbreak in stark contrast to SARS when it was accused of stifling information and failing to cooperate with the rest of the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Kartik Aaryan introduces his second character Veer from 'Love Aaj Kal'

Adding much to the excitement of fans for his upcoming flick Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan went on to reveal character number 2, Veer on Wednesday. In the flick, Kartik will be seen playing two roles- one opposite Aarushi Sharma and the other...

ZEEL shares gain nearly 6 pc

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ZEEL pared its intra-day losses to end nearly 6 pc higher on Wednesday, a day after the company reported a 38 per cent decline in net profit for December quarter. On the BSE, the stock opened at R...

Credit Suisse says Mozambique liable for $622 mln loan at heart of bribery scandal

Credit Suisse has hit back against Mozambique in a case in Britains High Court, arguing a government guarantee for a 622 million loan - part of a 2 billion debt scandal - is valid and that it is entitled to claim damages. Mozambique sued th...

DAVOS-Trump says he would prefer longer impeachment trial with witnesses

U.S. President Trump on Wednesday said it was up to the Senate to decide how to handle the impeachment trial over his handling of Ukraine and that he would rather have a long trial with witnesses but that there are national security issues....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020