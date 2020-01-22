Left Menu
Development News Edition

Developments in Mideast may seriously impact regional peace, security: Qureshi tells UK minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:31 IST
Developments in Mideast may seriously impact regional peace, security: Qureshi tells UK minister
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Image Credit: Twitter(@Shah Mahmood Qureshi)

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday told his British counterpart, Dominic Raab, that the recent developments in the Middle East could have a serious impact on regional peace and security. Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with the British Foreign Secretary and discussed a wide range of regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The foreign minister briefed Raab on the evolving security situation of the region and "shared Pakistan's concern over the latest developments in the Middle East/Gulf region, which carried serious implications for the peace and security as well as world economy", it said. Qureshi underlined the importance of "maximum restraint" and steps for de-escalation of tensions by all sides.

He also apprised the UK foreign secretary of Pakistan's efforts to defuse tensions in the region through active diplomatic engagement with relevant parties. Raab appreciated Pakistan's efforts to defuse tensions and secure peace and security in the region.

Earlier this month, Qureshi had embarked on a two-day visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia on Prime Minister Imran Khan's direction as part of Pakistan's efforts to defuse the tensions in the Gulf region following the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike. The unexpected US strike, ordered by President Donald Trump, that killed Iran's most powerful military commander Soleimani on January 3 brought the entire Gulf region closer to a full-blown conflict. Regional tensions remain high after Iran on January 8 fired missiles at two bases in Iraq used by US forces in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani.

The ongoing crisis turned a tragic toll when Iran, just after attacking the Iraqi bases, accidentally shot down an Ukraine International Airlines plane, killing all 176 people aboard. After days of denial, Tehran on January 11 admitted to "human error" in bringing down the Boeing 737. The Guards' aerospace commander General Amirali Hajizadeh also accepted full responsibility for the tragedy.

Qureshi also briefed Raab on Pakistan's efforts in the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan. He also raised the Kashmir issue and "highlighted the human rights and humanitarian situation in the region and urged the UK to play its role in the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute", the Foreign Office statement said.

The two sides agreed to continue to work together to strengthen bilateral cooperation and to ensure peace and security in the region, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Pompeo says he will testify in Trump impeachment trial if required

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he would be ready to testify in President Donald Trumps impeachment trial if legally obliged to, as political squabbles over the process intensified in Washington.If I am legally require...

Rugby-All change for the post-World Cup Six Nations

A post-World Cup Six Nations always feels like something of a fresh start but this years championship, featuring four new coaches and four new captains, is about as clean a slate as it gets.Defending champions Wales start the post-Warren Ga...

Shabana Azmi recovering well: Javed Akhtar

Noted actor Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident last week, is recovering well, her husband and veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar said on Wednesday. Azmi suffered head injuries when her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Ex...

Jawan arrested for delivering parcel bomb at BSF camp in J-K's Samba

A BSF jawan, said to be an expert in handling explosives, was arrested in connection with the delivery of a parcel bomb at his camp in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district early this month, official sources said on Wednesday. Samarpal, a nativ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020