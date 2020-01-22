Real estate developer bid $240 mln for Philadelphia oil refinery -documents

Chicago-based real estate developer Hilco Redevelopment Partners is expected to pay $240 million in its winning bid for the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery site, bankruptcy court documents showed on Wednesday.

Any sale would have to be approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

