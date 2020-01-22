Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hainan Airlines to halt Prague flights from March - Czech authorities

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 23:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 23:21 IST
Hainan Airlines to halt Prague flights from March - Czech authorities

China's Hainan Airlines will halt regular direct flights between Beijing and Prague starting in March, the Prague Airport and the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. No reason was given but relations between the Czech Republic and China have deteriorated sharply in the past months following a series of diplomatic spats. Flights to China by other carriers are not affected, the airport said.

"We don't have any official information why this step was taken," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zuzana Stichova said. "We don't know whether this is a temporary or definitive decision and whether this step is commercially or politically motivated." "In forthcoming negotiations, whether in Prague or Beijing, we are going to ask our Chinese partners about the reasons for this decision."

Hainan Airlines and China's embassy in Prague did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Hainan Airlines has operated the Beijing-Prague route since 2015 with, currently, three flights weekly.

Relations between the Czech Republic and China took a turn for the worse last year after city authorities in Prague showed support for Tibet and demanded changes to an intercity partnership agreement with Beijing over a reference to China's 'one-China' policy on Taiwan. The agreement was eventually cancelled, and Prague last week instead signed a cooperation deal with Taiwan's Taipei, further infuriating Beijing, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province.

An initial blow came in December 2018 with a warning by the Czech cyber-security watchdog over risks about using network technology provided by Chinese telecoms equipment makers Huawei and ZTE. Building closer links with China had been among the priorities for Czech President Milos Zeman who visited China five times in the past seven years.

But Zeman said earlier this month he would skip a planned summit between China and central and eastern European countries in April, after planned Chinese investments failed to materialise. Apart from Hainan's flights to Beijing, China Eastern Airlines operate flights between Prague and Shanghai and Prague and Xi'an, and Sichuan Airlines fly between Prague and Chengdu.

Hainan's website was offering direct Beijing-Prague and Prague-Beijing flights until Friday Feb. 28 when checked on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Astros, Red Sox to retain World Series titles

Major League Baseball doesnt plan to force the Houston Astros or Boston Red Sox to vacate their recent World Series titles, commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday. In an interview with Fox Business Network, Manfred said the sign-stealing s...

Congress leaders speak language of Pakistan PM: Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Parsad Maurya on Wednesday accused the Congress of engaging in politics of Muslim appeasement by spreading lies on the CAA and said their leaders speak the language of Pakistans Prime Minister Imra...

Rahul accuses Modi government of damaging LIC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of damaging LIC and alleged that it was risking the future of the people. Gandhi said in a tweet that crores of honest people invest in LIC because they trust it.He sa...

Spanish government says it will raise minimum wage by 5.5% for 2020

Spains new government said on Wednesday it would raise the minimum wage by 5.5 percent effective immediately.The announcement by Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz is part of a plan to raise the net minimum wage to 60 of the average national wage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020