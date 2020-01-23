Doping-WADA provisionally suspends status of Moscow laboratory
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Wednesday it had provisionally suspended the status of Moscow's anti-doping laboratory that had allowed it to analyse athlete biological passports (ABP) as Russia's doping scandal continues.
The move comes little more than a month after WADA barred Russians from competing under their country's flag at major international events for four years. Russia's appeal against the sanctions, which also bar it from hosting or bidding for major events, will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
