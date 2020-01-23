Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Spain announces 5.5% hike in minimum wage as "tool" against inequality

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 00:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 00:56 IST
UPDATE 1-Spain announces 5.5% hike in minimum wage as "tool" against inequality

Spain's new government on Wednesday announced a 5.5% rise in the minimum wage retroactive to Jan. 1, the third major economic initiative the left-wing coalition has announced since taking office earlier this month.

The move is part of a plan to boost the net minimum wage to 60% of the average monthly pay packet of 1,944 euros ($2,154.92) by the end of the government's four-year term. "I want to announce that we are a strong government, that we are heeding the mandate of a social majority that wants us to move forward," Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said after meeting with business and union representatives.

She said the rise in minimum wage to 1,108 euros per month was a "small tool" with which to tackle inequality in Spain. The new government has also announced rises in pensions and civil servant salaries since taking office.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez decreed a 22 percent increase in the minimum wage in late 2018, the biggest jump since 1977. His move catapulted Spain from having one of Europe's lowest minimum wages, relative to the average wage, to one of the highest. BBVA bank, which has been critical of minimum wage hikes, said they so far had had a "limited" beneficial impact while slowing down the pace of job creation. It said the pay increases had cost a potential 45,000 jobs in the least developed regions of Spain such as Andalusia and the Canary Islands.

The government and unions firmly maintain that the wage hikes have not negatively affected employment figures. Business leaders were unhappy with Wednesday's announcement while unions welcomed it.

"The minimum wage has not destroyed employment in Spain. And the rise in salaries is going to contribute to creating more jobs in Spain," said CCOO union chief Unai Sordo. The government is also expected to deliver on a promise to roll back parts of a labour reform passed in 2012 that made it easier for companies to fire workers and drove down wages. ($1 = 0.9021 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

Delhi HC adjourns plea seeking enhancement of PMC Bank withdrawal limit

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

One dead, five missing as snowmobiles fall through ice in Canada

A Canadian guide died and five French tourists were missing after their snowmobiles plunged through ice into freezing water in northern Quebec, police said on Wednesday. The group was riding near where a river exits the Saint-Jean lake and ...

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes 15 kms east of Kirkagac, Turkey- USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 has struck 15 kilometers east of Kirkagac, Turkey, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Wednesday.The quake was at a depth of about 8.6 kilometers, according to USGS. ...

UK Parliament ratifies Brexit divorce law

After years of acrimonious debate, British lawmakers on Wednesday finally approved the terms of their countrys historic departure from the European Union -- due in just nine days time. MPs in the lower House of Commons had already backed th...

Boeing CEO says taking fresh look at potential mid-market aircraft

Boeing Co is taking a fresh look at a potential new mid-market aircraft, Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said on Wednesday, putting the brakes on a project that became overshadowed by the fallout of the 737 MAX.Since the first clean sheet of p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020