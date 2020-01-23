Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Angola's dos Santos named suspect over alleged fraud, selling Eurobic stake

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 01:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 01:42 IST
UPDATE 2-Angola's dos Santos named suspect over alleged fraud, selling Eurobic stake

Angola's billionaire former first daughter, Isabel dos Santos, has decided to sell her stake in Portuguese bank Eurobic, the small lender said on Wednesday. It made the announcement soon after Portuguese news agency Lusa reported that Angolan prosecutors had named dos Santos as a formal suspect over alleged mismanagement and misappropriation of funds while she was chairwoman of state oil firm Sonangol.

Lusa quoted Angola's attorney general, Helder Pitta Gros, as telling a news conference in the Angolan capital Luanda that dos Santos had not directly shown any interest in collaborating with Angolan authorities. Dos Santos, who was chairwoman of Sonangol from June 2016 to November 2017 and amassed her fortune during her father Jose Eduardo dos Santos’ decades-long presidency, could not immediately be reached for comment but has denied wrongdoing.

Isabel dos Santos is Eurobic's main shareholder but the bank said she had decided to withdraw from the bank's shareholding structure and sell her stake. In a statement sent to Reuters, Eurobic said the selling process of the 42.5% stake had already started and dos Santos' decision was "final".

It said her exit would take place "as soon as possible", and that Bank of Portugal, the central bank, had been informed of the decision. Hundreds of thousands of files about dos Santos that were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) were released by several news organisations on Sunday.

The media reports focused on alleged financial schemes used by dos Santos to build her business empire, including transfers between Angola and Dubai. On Monday, Bank of Portugal said in a statement it had asked Eurobic about transfers between Angola and Dubai and Portugal's prosecutor's office said it would investigate the media reports.

Dos Santos said on Sunday that allegations made against her were "completely unfounded". Angolan authorities froze dos Santos' assets in the African country in late December following allegations by prosecutors that she and her husband Sindika Dokolo had steered payments of more than $1 billion from state companies Sonangol and Sodiam to firms in which they held stakes. Dos Santos and Dokolo denied wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

Delhi HC adjourns plea seeking enhancement of PMC Bank withdrawal limit

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Tech sector pushes the S&P 500 to slight gain

Technology shares led the SP 500 marginally higher on Wednesday, as a healthy forecast from IBM helped mitigate worries over the developing coronavirus outbreak.The SP 500 and the Nasdaq closed barely in the black after approaching, then ba...

Entertainment News Roundup: Star Terry Jones dies aged 77; Chanel walks models trough a tranquil cloister and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77Terry Jones, one of the British Monty Python comedy team and director of religious satire Life of Brian, has died at the age of 77 after a...

UPDATE 1-Australia's Westpac hires veteran banker McFarlane as chairman to tide over crisis

Westpac Banking Corp on Thursday named banking veteran John McFarlane as chairman, entrusting the former Australia and New Zealand Banking Group boss to help steer it through the fallout of a massive money-laundering scandal.The appointment...

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong, vigilant over coronavirus; Later school start times, help teens and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Hong Kongs Lam says city vigilant over coronavirusHong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday that the government had been very vigilant over the coronavirus, adding that the rapid flow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020