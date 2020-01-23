Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Luxury label Vuitton deepens U.S. ties with NBA basketball deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 01:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 01:46 IST
UPDATE 2-Luxury label Vuitton deepens U.S. ties with NBA basketball deal

LVMH's Louis Vuitton said on Wednesday it had struck a partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA), a major men's professional league, as the luxury goods brand ramps up its efforts to make a splash in the United States.

Vuitton, best known for its pricey leather handbags and for dressing stars on the red carpet, said in a statement it will design a case to house the NBA trophy, as it has done in other sports such as tennis and soccer, and produce clothing ranges inspired by the league. The parties did not disclose any financial details, or say how many years the partnership would last.

"The NBA as a brand goes beyond sport, some of the players are a brand unto themselves," said the NBA’s Europe and Middle East managing director Ralph Rivera, at a party to launch the partnership. The tie-up had no immediate commercial benefit for the NBA but was more about reinforcing its image, Rivera said.

The United States is one of the largest markets for high-end brands after China, and the tie-up marks the brand's first partnership with a North American sports league, Vuitton. The agreement comes amid a drive by Vuitton - the world's biggest luxury label by sales and the main revenue driver at its French parent group - to woo U.S. shoppers as well as young consumers.

Like movie stars, singers or models, sports stars can also wield an influence in the world of fashion, as fans look to emulate their look or follow their every step on social media, and brands are increasingly trying to court shoppers this way. "Our players are on social media ... and part of what people look at is fashion, it’s what they’re wearing... You’ve got a whole sneaker culture around the game too,” Rivera said.

The NBA-linked, limited edition range of clothing will be designed by Virgil Abloh, who became the first African-American to be named creative chief for menswear at Vuitton last year. Abloh, a one-time DJ, is known for popularising streetwear such as hoodies in luxury circles.

Vuitton manufactures the bulk of its handbags in France, but last year opened its third U.S. leather factory, in Texas. U.S. President Donald Trump attended its launch, alongside LVMH's billionaire boss Bernard Arnault.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

Delhi HC adjourns plea seeking enhancement of PMC Bank withdrawal limit

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Tech sector pushes the S&P 500 to slight gain

Technology shares led the SP 500 marginally higher on Wednesday, as a healthy forecast from IBM helped mitigate worries over the developing coronavirus outbreak.The SP 500 and the Nasdaq closed barely in the black after approaching, then ba...

Entertainment News Roundup: Star Terry Jones dies aged 77; Chanel walks models trough a tranquil cloister and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77Terry Jones, one of the British Monty Python comedy team and director of religious satire Life of Brian, has died at the age of 77 after a...

UPDATE 1-Australia's Westpac hires veteran banker McFarlane as chairman to tide over crisis

Westpac Banking Corp on Thursday named banking veteran John McFarlane as chairman, entrusting the former Australia and New Zealand Banking Group boss to help steer it through the fallout of a massive money-laundering scandal.The appointment...

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong, vigilant over coronavirus; Later school start times, help teens and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Hong Kongs Lam says city vigilant over coronavirusHong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday that the government had been very vigilant over the coronavirus, adding that the rapid flow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020