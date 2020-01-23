BRIEF-Carnival Corp Says Medical Experts Are In Touch With U.S. CDC & WHO About Recommended Screenings, Monitoring & Protocols For Its Ships

Carnival Corp:

* CARNIVAL CORP SAYS ALTHOUGH THE RISKS TO OUR BUSINESS, CREW AND GUESTS ARE VERY LOW, THE CRUISE INDUSTRY IS CLOSELY MONITORING CORONAVIRUSES SITUATION

* CARNIVAL CORP SAYS MEDICAL EXPERTS ARE IN TOUCH WITH U.S. CDC AND WHO ABOUT ANY RECOMMENDED SCREENINGS, MONITORING & PROTOCOLS FOR ITS SHIPS Further company coverage:

