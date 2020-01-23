WHO says Chinese measures 'minimising' risk of virus spreading internationally
The World Health Organization said Wednesday the measures China is taking to rein in an outbreak of a deadly SARS-like virus would "minimise" the risk of further international spread. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the "very, very strong measures" being taken by China after Beijing said it was halting flights and trains from Thursday out of Wuhan, the city of 11 million people at the centre of the outbreak that has sickened hundreds and killed 17 people.
The measures will "minimise the chances of this outbreak spreading internationally," he told reporters in Geneva.
