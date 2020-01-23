Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Canadian air tanker fighting Australia bushfires crashes, killing three

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 11:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 11:36 IST
UPDATE 6-Canadian air tanker fighting Australia bushfires crashes, killing three

A Canadian-owned Hercules C-130 air tanker crashed while fighting bushfires in Australia's alpine region on Thursday, killing all three of its crew, authorities said. All three victims were American residents, Australian authorities said, adding that they did not immediately know why the plane crashed.

"Tragically, there appears to be no survivors as a result of the crash down in the Snowy Monaro area," said Shane Fitzsimmons, the Rural Fire Services Commissioner for New South Wales state. "(The tanker) impacted heavily with the ground and initial reports are that there was a large fireball associated with the impact of the plane as it hit the ground. There is no indication at this stage of what's caused the accident."

Fitzsimmons said the plane had been leased by Canadian aerial firefighting company Coulson Aviation, which has a second C-130 Hercules working in the Australian bushfires operation. Coulson had grounded its large air tanker fleet following the accident, pending a review to ensure there is no systemic issue like a fuel problem

The Canadian company has been operating under contract with the Australian National Aerial Firefighting Centre since 2000, according to the company. The crash takes the death toll from hundreds of wildfires in Australia to 32 since September. An estimated 1 billion animals have also perished, while the fires have incinerated 2,500 homes and a total area of bushland one-third the size of Germany.

Authorities had previously said the tanker was flying in the state's Snowy Monaro region, south of the capital Canberra. Flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed the flight path for an air tanker used in waterbombing operations suddenly stopping in Peak View, south of Canberra.

According to its flight data, the aircraft departed the Richmond air force base in western Sydney around 12:15 p.m. (0115 GMT). It dropped off radar just after 2 p.m. Peak View is close to a blaze burning out of control in the Wadbilliga National Park, the fire service said.

Such air tankers typically carry 15,000 litres of water or fire retardant to be released over fires, which can help contain blazes in areas ground crews find hard to reach. Belinda Greene, a receptionist at the Bredbo Inn Hotel near the crash site, said she heard police cars racing by in the early afternoon.

"We saw a lot of smoke all of a sudden a couple of hours ago," she told Reuters by telephone. Authorities have closed the airport in Canberra, the capital, as two emergency-level fires joined into a single out-of-control fire nearby.

Residents and businesses near fires were told it was too late to leave as thick plumes of dark smoke smothered the neighbouring suburbs. ($1=1.4611 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

You cannot get into revenge zone with New Zealand players, they are so nice: Kohli

Ahead of their series, India skipper Virat Kohli said they have no feeling of revenge against New Zealand, who knocked Men in Blue out of the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup. New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs in the semi-finals of the World ...

My parents absolutely loved 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' trailer, says Ayushmann Khurrana

With an impressive array of roles already under his kitty, Ayushmann Khurrana, is yet again ready to set an example with his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which attempts to break stereotypes around same-sex relationships. The Ba...

'Free to go': Nitish Kumar slams Pavan Varma who questioned

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday slammed party leader Pavan Varma for publicly questioning the JDUs tie-up with the BJP for Delhi assembly elections, saying he was free to go wherever he likes. Kumar, who heads the JDU, also e...

Three die after crash of Australian aircraft fighting bushfires

Three people have been killed after an air tanker crashed in a fireball on Thursday while fighting bushfires in Australias alpine region, said Shane Fitzsimmons, the Rural Fire Services Commissioner for New South Wales state.The states rura...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020