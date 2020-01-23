France's Le Maire: any Brexit deal must not weaken European single market

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that a future Brexit deal with the United Kingdom must not result in any weakening of the European single market. Nevertheless, Le Maire added he was hopeful that a long-term trade deal could be struck between Britain and the EU.

"I am optimistic, but the devil is in the details," Le Maire told Reuters TV at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos. "The French government does not want to have any decision that might jeopardize...or weaken the single market," he added.

