UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 dips again as China virus curbs risk-taking

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 14:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

London's main index fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday, with major miners and oil stocks taking a hit, as worries over the spread of a new flu-like virus from China forced dealers to shy away from risky assets.

China put Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, on lockdown as health authorities around the world scramble to prevent a global pandemic. The new coronavirus has so far killed 17 and infected nearly 600 people. The FTSE 100, which has shed more than 1% this week, gave up another 0.4%. An index of miners hit its lowest in almost two weeks, while Shell and BP were among the biggest drags.

InterContinental Hotels slipped 2.4% after saying it would let customers change or cancel stays scheduled up to Feb. 3 for free across mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan as a spread of the SARS-like virus deters tourists. The FTSE 250 also dropped 0.4% by 0855 GMT, led by an 8% fall in PayPoint after the specialist consumer payment provider said its annual profit would grow at a more modest rate than previously expected.

Overall trading volumes were thin, with investors in Asia preparing to go away for the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays. "It is thus, quite understandable that some money would be taken off the table until the true extent of the coronavirus issue becomes obvious," OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

However, AIM-listed online fashion retailer ASOS provided some cheer as it advanced 10% after beating sales growth expectations in the Christmas trading period. Shares were tracking their best day in more than three months. Liberum analysts said ASOS revenue growth was well ahead of its consensus, suggesting that the company's focus on improving operations and execution was delivering initial results.

Baby products retailer Mothercare slumped 9% after saying a reduction in debt owed to lenders, related to the collapse of its UK business, had fallen behind expectations and caused a shortfall of 10 million pounds. The company, which last year said it would close all its British stores with the loss of at least 2,500 jobs, added that its chief executive would step down.

