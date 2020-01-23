World Court orders Myanmar to impose measures to protect Rohingya

The International Court of Justice on Thursday ordered Myanmar to take sweeping provisional measures to protect its Muslim Rohingya population and avoid acts that could constitute genocide.

In a victory for the Gambia, which filed the case accusing Myanmar of genocide, the panel of 17 judges unanimously supported imposing measures on Myanmar to protect any evidence of crimes that could be used by the court in later hearings.

The Rohingya remain "at serious risk of genocide," the court found, bordering Myanmar to report back within four months on the steps it had taken to comply with its decision.

