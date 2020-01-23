Pence calls for global leaders to confront Iran

US Vice President Mike Pence has calling on world leaders to confront Iran. Addressing the World Holocaust Forum, Pence told fellow participants on Thursday to "confront and expose the vile tide of anti-Semitism" around the world.

"In that same spirit, we must also stand strong against the leading state purveyor of anti-Semitism, against the one government in the world that denies the Holocaust as a matter of state policy and threatens to wipe Israel off the map. The world must stand strong against the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said. Pence's remarks received loud applause from the Israeli audience. Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy.

Pence spoke emotionally about the victims and survivors of the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were killed by the Nazis and their collaborators. "Today we gather, nearly 50 nations strong here in Jerusalem to say with one voice 'never again'," he said, drawing more applause.

He ended his speech with a Hebrew prayer for peace, receiving another loud ovation.

