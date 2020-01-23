BRIEF-Davos-Mnuchin Says Climate Is Not A 'Doom And Gloom' Issue That Will Impact People In The Next 10 Years

* DAVOS-U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY MNUCHIN SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE SHOULD BE CARBON TAXES, BELIEVES COMPANIES CAN DEAL WITH CLIMATE ISSUES ON THEIR OWN -CNBC

* DAVOS-MNUCHIN SAYS CLIMATE IS NOT A 'DOOM AND GLOOM' ISSUE THAT WILL IMPACT PEOPLE IN THE NEXT 10 YEARS.

