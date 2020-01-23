Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. says no uptick in violence from Islamic State in Syria, Iraq

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 21:27 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. says no uptick in violence from Islamic State in Syria, Iraq
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The United States has seen no uptick in Islamic State activity in Iraq and northeastern Syria, U.S. special representative for Syria James Jeffrey said on Thursday, weeks after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian military commander Qassem Suleimani in Baghdad.

Jeffrey said U.S.-led coalition operations have been on pause in Iraq as the focus has been on force protection and talks with the Baghdad government on the way forward after Iraq's parliament voted to expel foreign troops. The lawmakers were furious at the Jan. 3 drone strike on Iraqi soil that killed Soleimani, the architect of Iran's drive to extend its influence across the region, and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

"We have not seen an uptick in violence in Iraq by Daesh in this period," Jeffrey told reporters at the State Department, using a term for Islamic State. Jeffrey said officials will meet in Copenhagen on Wednesday to discuss the way forward in the U.S.-led operation against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

"The coalition is very, very much committed to this mission," Jeffrey said. Jeffrey acknowledged the pause in Iraq could hamper the fight against Islamic State if it continues.

"Over time, obviously there is a possibility of degradation of the effort against Daesh if we're not able to do the things that we were doing so effectively up until a few weeks ago," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Democrats try to persuade reluctant Republicans to join push to remove Trump

Democrats were poised on Thursday to press forward at U.S. President Donald Trumps impeachment trial with their arguments for removing him from office, but his fellow Republicans showed no signs of softening their resistance to the Democrat...

Maha Youth Congress launches campaign over unemployment

The Maharashtra Youth Congress on Thursday announced the launch of a campaign against unemployment crisis, with a demand of a National Registry of Unemployment NRU. State Youth Congress chief Satyajit Tambe said the Citizenship Amendment A...

CDC raises Wuhan travel alert as coronavirus outbreak escalates

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday raised its travel alert for the coronavirus outbreak to a level 3, recommending people avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan, China. The agency earlier this week said it expec...

BJP trying to revive pain of partition again through CAA, NRC,

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday claimed that the BJP is trying to revive the pain of partition among the countrys populace again through CAA, NRC and NPR and divide the people on religious lines. He said it is very painful to be home...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020