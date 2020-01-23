White House says it takes reports of Amazon chief Bezos' phone hack seriously
The White House on Thursday said it is taking reports about the hacking of Amazon chief and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos' phone seriously after reports raised questions about the possible involvement of Saudi Arabia's crown prince.
White House spokesman Hogan Gidley, speaking to reporters, said he had no further information about the hacking case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Jeff Bezos
- Amazon
- Hogan Gidley
- Washington Post
- Saudi Arabia
