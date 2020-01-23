White House says it takes reports of Amazon chief Bezos' phone hack seriously

The White House on Thursday said it is taking reports about the hacking of Amazon chief and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos' phone seriously after reports raised questions about the possible involvement of Saudi Arabia's crown prince.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley, speaking to reporters, said he had no further information about the hacking case.

