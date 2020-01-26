Record southeastern Brazil rainstorms kill 30: official

At least 30 people have been killed by intense storms in southeastern Brazil, the Civil Defense office in Minas Gerais state said Saturday. The toll was a jump from the 11 reported by the same office earlier in the day.

Seventeen people are also missing, seven injured, and some 3,500 have been forced to move in more following a series of landslides and house collapses, Civil Defense officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.