China's Hubei province reports 13 new coronavirus deaths - state media

China's central Hubei province, at the center of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, reported 13 new deaths caused by the new virus on Jan. 25, state media CCTV reported on Sunday. Shanghai also reported its first death from the virus.

Hubei also reported 323 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections. Separately, the province of Henan reported one death from coronavirus infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.