Indian mission in Pakistan celebrates Republic day with 'great enthusiasm, joy'

The Indian High Commission here on Sunday celebrated India's 71st Republic Day with "great enthusiasm and joy". Charge d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia hoisted the tricolour and read out excerpts from President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation.

"High Commission of India in Pakistan celebrated the 71st Republic Day with great enthusiasm and joy. Charge d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia hoisted the tricolour and read out excerpts from Hon'ble Rashtrapatiji's address to the nation," tweeted India mission in Pakistan. On this day, 70-year back, India officially adopted its Constitution. The day is being celebrated around the country with great fervour and enthusiasm. Meanwhile, the Indian mission in several countries is also celebrating the day.

Republic Day of India was celebrated at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu today. The celebrations began with the hoisting of the Indian national flag by Charge d' Affaires Ajay Kumar who then read out the message of President Ram Nath Kovind for the occasion. In the national capital, the celebration was marked by a grand Republic Day parade at the Rajghat.

The parade began with President Kovind unfurling the national flag with a 21-gun salute. Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro was the chief guest at the parade which showcased India's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress.

For the first time, a contingent of women bikers of CRPF performed daredevil stunts. The Dhanush artillery was also displayed for the first time during the Republic Day parade. (ANI)

