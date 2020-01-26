Left Menu
India 'largest friend' of Nepal: Oli wishes New Delhi on 71st Republic Day

Calling New Delhi as the 'largest friend' of Kathmandu, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday extended wishes to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and people of India on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Image Credit: ANI

Calling New Delhi as the 'largest friend' of Kathmandu, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday extended wishes to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and people of India on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day. "I am pleased to know that Nepal-India Chamber of Commerce & Industry (NICCI) is celebrating the 71st Republic Day of India on 26th January 2020. It is my pleasure, on this historic occasion, to congratulate and extend best wishes, on behalf of the Government of Nepal and on my own behalf, to Narendra Modi,the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, and the Government and the friendly people of India across the globe for their good health, happiness and continued prosperity," said Oli in a statement.

Oli noted that the multifaceted relationship between India and Nepal "bonded by a glorious common religion, culture, and tradition has remained exemplary since time immemorial." "India is not only a key development partner of Nepal; she is also the largest friend in terms of trade, transit, investment, infrastructure, technology, energy, education, healthcare and so on," the statement read.

"We believe that the high-level visits from both sides in the recent few years have further reinforced the age-old cordial relations between the two countries with the pursuit of bilateral cooperation even in the fields of agriculture, railway, and waterway connectivity, infrastructure, energy, and others," it said. The occasion was celebrated at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu today. The celebrations began with the hoisting of the Indian national flag by Charge d' Affaires Ajay Kumar who then read out the message of President Ram Nath Kovind for the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

