Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syrian government forces capture towns in advance on rebel-held Idlib

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Damascus
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 16:56 IST
Syrian government forces capture towns in advance on rebel-held Idlib
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Syrian government forces have taken control of several towns in northwestern Idlib province, a war monitor and Syrian state media reported, amid a renewed push by President Bashar al-Assad to recapture the last rebel stronghold. Hundreds of thousands of people have fled Idlib in recent weeks amid stepped up airstrikes by Russian and Syrian forces aimed at clearing the opposition from its last redoubt after almost nine years of civil war.

The Syrian Observatory, a war monitor, said on Sunday that six towns in the Idlib countryside had fallen to Syrian government forces in the past 24 hours. The Observatory said the government advance, backed by heavy Russian airstrikes, has brought Assad's forces to the outskirts of Maarat al-Numan, a strategic urban center about 33 km (20 miles) south of the city of Idlib on a highway that connects Damascus to Aleppo.

The push deeper into the rebel-held territory has taken place despite a deal between Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in the conflict, for a Jan. 12 ceasefires. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that around 400,000 people from Idlib province were moving towards the Turkish border as a result of the surge in violence.

Turkey, which has a presence in the area and is seen by many civilians as a protector against Russian strikes, already hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees and fears that millions more could cross the border. Moscow and Damascus say they are fighting jihadist militants that have stepped up attacks on civilians in Aleppo city in northern Syria, but rescue workers and rights groups say airstrikes have hit civilian areas including hospitals and schools.

"The army's response will not be limited to the origins of attacks by armed terrorist organizations and will include devastating field operations that will not cease until the remnants of armed terrorism are uprooted," a military source was quoted as saying by state news agency SANA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Los Angeles County confirms first case of coronavirus

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said on Sunday it had confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in county.The individual was returning from Wuhan, China and is currently receiving medical treatment, the health age...

Soccer-Coach criticized for over-celebrating in Spanish junior match

The coach of a Spanish junior soccer team has been warned about his behavior after celebrating a goal too much and displaying non-sporting conduct in a match between nine-year-olds.Barcelona-based Sant Andreu, who play in Spains fourth divi...

WRAPUP 11-Hong Kong bans entry of visitors from China virus province

Residents of Chinas Hubei province, where the new coronavirus outbreak was first reported, will be banned from entering Hong Kong from Monday as China tries to halt the rapid spread of the outbreak. Chinas Cabinet also announced it will ext...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 26

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday - - - -COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday game coverage Virginia at Wake Forest, noon No. 17 Maryland at Indiana, 1 p.m. No. 11 Michigan State at Minnesota, 3 p.m. South Florida at No. 25 Houston, 3 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020