Pedro Almodovar's Oscar-nominated "Pain and Glory" was the big winner at the 34th Goya Awards, Spain's top film honors, held in Malaga on Saturday night, going home with seven awards including best actor for Antonio Banderas, best director for Almodovar and best film. Banderas, who first collaborated with Almodovar in 1982's "Labyrinth of Passion", thanked the director for their nearly 40 years of collaboration. Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top four prizes

Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industry's highest honors. Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a unique sound, won for her debut studio album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" while her hit single "Bad Guy" was named record of the year and song of the year. In all, she took home five awards. Testimony in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial enters second week

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial is expected to continue on Monday, following last week's testimony by actress Annabella Sciorra that the former Hollywood mogul violently raped her in her Manhattan apartment in the early 1990s. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting two other women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. Box Office: 'Bad Boys for Life' Rules Over 'The Gentlemen'

STX's "The Gentlemen" proved no match for Sony's "Bad Boys for Life," which again left box office competitors in the dust after collecting $34 million in its sophomore outing. Those ticket sales, pushing the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led sequel past the $100 million mark, were easily enough to claim the No. 1 spot for the second consecutive weekend. The movie continues to impress and has generated $130 million in the U.S. to date.

