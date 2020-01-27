Left Menu
Agni Prasad Sapkota sworn-in as Nepal's House Speaker

The ruling Nepal Communist Party's lawmaker Agni Prasad Sapkota took oath of the office and secrecy on Monday.

Agni Prasad Sapkota's swearing-in ceremony in Nepali Parliament. Image Credit: ANI

The ruling Nepal Communist Party's lawmaker Agni Prasad Sapkota took oath of the office and secrecy on Monday. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office and secrecy to newly elected Speaker of House of Representatives at President's Office as per the Nepali constitution.

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana and National Assembly chair Ganesh Prasad Timilsina were present in the ceremony. Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokhrel, former Prime Minister and Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', ministers, lawmakers, and officials from the constitutional bodies were also present on the occasion.

Sapkota was elected to the post on Sunday unanimously after his candidacy remained uncontested. Meanwhile, Human rights activists had staged sit-in protest in front of the President's office opposing swearing-in of the newly elected House Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota.

As the demonstration started police intervened and have arrested 12 activists from the spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

