Temple vandalised Pak's Sindh province

A Hindu temple in Chachro area of Tharparkar district in Sindh was vandalised by four unidentified individuals over the weekend. Police said the four suspects had entered the Maata Rani Bhitiyani temple during the wee hours of Saturday and vandalised idols and desecrated holy books, Express Tribune reported.

"We visit the temple every week. When we reached on Saturday, we saw smoke rising from the temple. The hands of the idols were broken and their faces were smeared with paint," a local resident Prem Kumar was quoted as saying. The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Kumar's complaint and have initiated an investigation.

"We have found footprints of four suspects who escaped after the incident," local SHO Hussain Bux Rajar said. The SHO further said that they had collected samples of the footprints and were going ahead with their search with the help of local experts in tracking.

"This is the first-ever incident of attack on Hindu temple in the area," said Rajar, adding that Muslims and Hindus have lived together for centuries in the area and have never faced such a situation in the past. The incident was widely condemned by the people from all walks of life after the news made rounds on social media.

DIG Mirpurkhas, while speaking to the media, said police and Rangers have been deputed in the area to avert any further incident and assured that the suspects involved in the act would soon be arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

