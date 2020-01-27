Ukraine authorities warn against non-essential travel to China's Hubei province
Ukrainian authorities on Monday warned citizens against non-essential travel to the Hubei Province of China where the coronavirus outbreak began.
In a statement, Ukraine also advised citizens traveling to China to take precautions, including avoiding contact with people showing signs of having respiratory diseases.
