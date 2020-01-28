New Zealand to hold general election on September 19

Wellington [New Zealand], Jan 28 (Sputnik/ANI): New Zealand's general election will be held on September 19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Tuesday. "This year we intend to govern right up until the election is held which I can advise will be on September 19," Ardern said at a press conference, as quoted by the Radio New Zealand.

She also praised the acting government as "established and effective," pointing to the country's "strong economy with low unemployment and growth rates that others look to with envy." New Zealand held its latest general election on September 23, 2017.

The centre-right New Zealand National Party, which had governed since 2008, won 46 percent of the vote, while Ardern's Labour Party followed with 35.8 percent, which means no party managed to secure an outright majority. After the New Zealand First party decided to enter a coalition with the Labour Party, a Labour-led coalition cabinet was formed. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.