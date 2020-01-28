Russian regions in Far East close border with China amid coronavirus fears - TASS

Three regions in Russia's the Far East have closed their borders with China until Feb. 7 amid fears over the outbreak of coronavirus in China, the TASS news agency cited the governor of Khabarovsk region as saying on Tuesday.

The closures affect border crossings in the Jewish Autonomous Oblast, Khabarovsk and Amur regions, TASS said.

