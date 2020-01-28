Thailand expects Chinese tourists to fall by 2 mln this year

Thailand expects the number of Chinese tourists to fall by 2 million to 9 million this year due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, the Tourism Authority of Thailand said on Tuesday.

Tourism has been hit hard by China's ban on all group tours. Chinese tourists, Thailand's biggest source of visitors, were numbered about 11 million last year.

The TAT will this week propose to the government measures to help the industry, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn told a news conference.

