Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Like I'm trapped': Africans in China lockdown see no escape

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 14:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 14:38 IST
'Like I'm trapped': Africans in China lockdown see no escape
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The normally bustling supermarket in Wuhan was deserted, looking more foreign than ever. Khamis Hassan Bakari walked the aisles and saw just two other shoppers, and fear sank in. "Everybody is scared. Scared of seeing anyone," the 39-year-old Tanzanian doctor said, as authorities around the world scramble to contain the new virus that began in the industrial Chinese city of 11 million.

"You don't even want the supermarket to touch the products you buy," Bakari spoke with The Associated Press this week from his university housing in Wuhan as China's astonishing lockdown of more than 50 million people continues. Transport links have been cut. Streets are largely empty. Lunar New Year festivities have fallen flat.

With thousands of foreigners stranded in Wuhan, and with richer countries like the United States and Japan preparing to evacuate some citizens, the Ph.D. student has become a leader for hundreds of African peers with little chance of a similar escape. "I'm feeling like I'm trapped here," said one Ethiopian student at Wuhan University of Science and Technology, who gave only his first name, Abel. He, like other students, cited worries that angering Chinese or their country's authorities could lead to retaliation, like loss of scholarships.

Beijing's push to expand its influence on the youthful African continent means Africans now make up the second-largest population of foreign students in China, behind those from elsewhere in Asia, according to China's education ministry. In 2018 African students numbered more than 80,000. More than 4,000 are estimated to be in Wuhan alone.

None of them expected this. No one knows how long the lockdown will last, or all the ways the virus can spread. The southern African nation of Botswana has openly worried about its students' supplies of water and food. So Bakari and a small committee of fellow doctors from his East African country regularly send updates on social media about the outbreak to the more than 400 Tanzanian students in Wuhan, as well as hundreds of countrymen elsewhere in China.

"They don't have a clue what is going on," Bakari said. And, because the updates are largely in Swahili, the lingua franca of East Africa, many beyond his country can follow them, too. "Together we are one family," the association tweeted Tuesday, encouraging fellow Africans to follow precautionary measures.

The concerns are real. Even Africa's most developed economy, South Africa, has signaled it will not evacuate citizens. On Sunday it told students in China to adhere to university instructions, warning that leaving without permission "can have far-reaching consequences". Speaking by phone, Bakari sounded remarkably relaxed, even chuckling, as he described life under lockdown.

"For me as a doctor, I know how to cope with the stress," the specialist in nuclear medicine said. "So we have initiated a way of going through this ordeal." To help keep people calm, the Tanzanian committee has recommended this: Exercise at least 20 minutes a day — and don't spend too much time online. The committee looked into an online video showing an ill Congolese student at a Chinese hospital that quickly led to fears he had the virus.

"But that guy, he actually had kidney stones," Bakari said. "We don't have a foreign student here in Wuhan suffering from the virus, we haven't heard of any case." A Ghanaian student said campus authorities at Wuhan University of Science and Technology had warned students against sharing videos, photos or messages about the virus on WeChat, the popular Chinese messaging app, threatening to cut their WiFi connections if they do.

Students were only trying to learn about the situation, said the student, adding that he wants to leave China the moment transport links are restored. "This is not the time to be adventurous," Ghana's ambassador to China, Edward Boateng, has warned. "Let's not panic in the process."

The African diplomatic corps in Beijing has been exploring options to help students, reaching out to the UN migration agency and others. Another Tanzanian on the grassroots committee, Dr. Hilal Kizwi, described a situation "full of panic" especially for newer African students who don't yet speak Chinese.

The new virus started out like the flu, he said. Then authorities told him and others doing their residency at a local hospital to be careful and cover their mouths. Patients started dying, and the number of patients soared. Supplies of masks and other items ran low. Finally, students were told to no longer report to work. "It's like I'm locked up in a cell," Kizwi said shortly after his evening prayers. "The only thing I have is to talk to my family: 'I'm safe, I'm doing fine.'" And he was until he heard a local doctor had died of the virus. When he ventured outside after the death, he wore two face masks instead of one.

Students have reached out to Tanzania's embassy about leaving Wuhan and were told authorities were working on it, Kizwi said. "But I don't expect it." There is little to do. Police are constantly monitoring people who are out and about, his countryman Bakari said. Most supermarkets and pharmacies are closed. The one shop at his and Kizwi's school, Tongji Medical College, quickly sells out every day.

Bakari said the Tanzanian committee has begun collecting phone numbers of international representatives for all universities in Wuhan so students can report on any shortages or which campuses are being especially helpful.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief assures China all necessary help to contain coronavirus outbreak

The World Health Organisation WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Tuesday assured Beijing all necessary help to contain the coronavirus outbreak as he asked the global community to remain calm and not to overreact in the wake of the e...

Abhijit Banerjee conferred D Litt by alma mater

Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee was on Tuesday conferred the honorary D Litt by his alma mater Calcutta University at its annual convocation here. The acclaimed economist, who was bestowed the D Litt honoris causa by CU Vice-chance...

Checkpoints, exclusion zones and quarantine: reporting the coronavirus

A transparent plastic bag dropped at the door of my Shanghai apartment contained a handful of surgical masks along with a friendly notice informing me that I was under home quarantine for two weeks.The reason I had briefly been inside the w...

High-altitude areas of HP receive fresh snowfall

High-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist destinations of Shimla, Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie, witnessed fresh snowfall on Tuesday, the meteorological MeT department. The maximum temperatures decreased by four to five notch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020