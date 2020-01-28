Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-S.Koreans call in petition for Chinese to be barred over virus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 14:47 IST
UPDATE 1-S.Koreans call in petition for Chinese to be barred over virus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than half a million South Koreans have signed a petition calling for a ban on visitors from China as Seoul announced on Tuesday it would evacuate citizens from the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak. A petition filed with the presidential Blue House last week had gathered more than 540,000 signatures by Tuesday, highlighting a growing fear in South Korea that the coronavirus could spread.

South Korea has found four cases of the virus. The first was a Chinese national but the other three are South Koreans who travelled from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started.

That has not stopped the calls for Chinese visitors to be banned. "Coronavirus is spreading from China. Even North Korea is banning Chinese people from entering," wrote the anonymous author of the petition, adding that even a temporary ban would help stop the virus from spreading too widely.

The Blue House has not directly responded to the petition. When asked about other countries' bans on Chinese entries, its spokesman said only that the issue should be handled in close consultation with the World Health Organization. The newly identified coronavirus has created alarm because many of its details are still unknown. It can cause pneumonia, which has been deadly in some cases. It is still too early to know just how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads.

"The government must respond to the petition and come up with strong measures such as barring Chinese tourists," said a passerby in Seoul, a man in his 50s who only gave his surname Chae. He was wearing a surgical mask. Kim Eun-kyung, 40, a social worker with two children, said she was also concerned about the outbreak but she also worried that a ban on visitors could upset China and bring "political, economic risks".

EVACUATION PLANS The South Korean government says it is making "all-out efforts" to head off an outbreak and announced it would send at least four flights to Wuhan this week to evacuate nearly 700 South Korean citizens.

"We've come to this decision because our citizens there can't return on their own due to the lockdown in the region, and they were unable to get proper medical treatment as local clinics are at full capacity," vice foreign minister Lee Tae-ho told a briefing. People hoping to leave would be screened before they boarded the flights, he said.

The evacuated citizens are expected to be quarantined for about two weeks at two government facilities south of Seoul. On Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in visited a hospital that had been treating one of the four patients and sent a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping promising to help contain the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief assures China all necessary help to contain coronavirus outbreak

The World Health Organisation WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Tuesday assured Beijing all necessary help to contain the coronavirus outbreak as he asked the global community to remain calm and not to overreact in the wake of the e...

Abhijit Banerjee conferred D Litt by alma mater

Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee was on Tuesday conferred the honorary D Litt by his alma mater Calcutta University at its annual convocation here. The acclaimed economist, who was bestowed the D Litt honoris causa by CU Vice-chance...

Checkpoints, exclusion zones and quarantine: reporting the coronavirus

A transparent plastic bag dropped at the door of my Shanghai apartment contained a handful of surgical masks along with a friendly notice informing me that I was under home quarantine for two weeks.The reason I had briefly been inside the w...

High-altitude areas of HP receive fresh snowfall

High-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist destinations of Shimla, Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie, witnessed fresh snowfall on Tuesday, the meteorological MeT department. The maximum temperatures decreased by four to five notch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020