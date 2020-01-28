Left Menu
Britain finalising details for Wuhan evacuation - UK PM's spokesman

  Reuters
  • |
  London
  • |
  Updated: 28-01-2020 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 16:48 IST
Britain is urgently exploring options for its nationals to leave the Chinese city of Wuhan, the center of a coronavirus outbreak, and is finalizing the details of the plan, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"The foreign office is urgently exploring options for British nationals to leave Hubei province, the details are being finalized," the spokesman told reporters.

