Spain's PM Sanchez to meet with Catalan leader Torra on Feb 6

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet with Catalonia' regional leader Quim Torra on February 6, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.

The meeting, which will take place in Barcelona, is due to set the agenda for talks to address Catalonia's independence drive.

