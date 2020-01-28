Left Menu
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial moves on after explosive testimony

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial is expected to continue on Tuesday, following explosive testimony from two women who have accused him of sexual assault. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. Haleyi has already testified against him, as has another woman, actress Annabella Sciorra. Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top four prizes

Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industry's highest honors. Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a unique sound, won for her debut studio album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" while her hit single "Bad Guy" was named record of the year and song of the year. In all, she took home five awards. UK broadcaster Nicholas Parsons, host of 'Just a Minute,' dies aged 96

British broadcaster Nicholas Parsons, who hosted BBC radio 4's "Just A Minute" game show for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 96 after a short illness, his agent said on Tuesday. He was also an actor, performer and entertainer, appearing in films and on stage. Box Office: 'Bad Boys for Life' Rules Over 'The Gentlemen'

STX's "The Gentlemen" proved no match for Sony's "Bad Boys for Life," which again left box office competitors in the dust after collecting $34 million in its sophomore outing. Those ticket sales, pushing the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led sequel past the $100 million mark, were easily enough to claim the No. 1 spot for the second consecutive weekend. The movie continues to impress and has generated $130 million in the U.S. to date. Grammy Awards show television audience dips to 18.7 million

The television audience for the annual Grammy Awards show dipped to 18.7 million viewers, a 6% drop from 2019, ViacomCBS's broadcaster CBS said on Monday. Last year, the highest honors in the music industry were watched by 19.9 American television viewers.

