Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraqis rebuild wrecked protest camp as violence escalates

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bagdad
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 21:21 IST
Iraqis rebuild wrecked protest camp as violence escalates
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Anti-government protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya say they will not back down despite the destruction of their camp by gunmen in an attack that left at least two people dead. Unidentified gunmen in four vehicles tore through the camp late on Sunday and set the protesters' tents on fire, police and medical sources said. The incident came a day after security forces had made a violent nationwide attempt to close down such settlements.

The protesters said they now intended to make their camp more permanent and on Tuesday they began to clear the ruins and build new huts out of bricks and mortar that would provide better protection. "After they burned our tents, we started building with bricks. And if they destroy the brick-built camp, we will use the bricks of our houses, I swear by God. We do all that for the sake of our motherland, Iraq," said one protester, who declined to give his name.

Mass protests against corruption, economic decline, and foreign political interference have rocked Iraq since October. Nearly 500 people have been killed while demonstrating against the largely Iranian-backed ruling elite. After a lull this month, protests resumed in Baghdad and other cities, including Nassiriya, Basra, and Najaf.

Nassiriya has been a major flashpoint with frequent violent clashes between protesters and security forces. As they began to put their protest camp back together, volunteers turned al-Haboubi square in central Nassiriya into a construction site. A giant billboard overlooking the scene reads: "The fearful do not create freedom".

"We will build with bricks, and if they destroy bricks, we will build with concrete. Iraqis won't step back until they regain all rights," another protester said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF calls for vigilance after a strong year for risky assets

Policymakers should continue to monitor the buildup of financial vulnerabilities and take steps to address them where appropriate, in order to reduce the chance that such vulnerabilities may amplify adverse impact of shocks to the global ec...

Two more accusers set to testify against Harvey Weinstein

New York, Jan 29 AP One says Harvey Weinstein raped her after she let her guard down by telling herself he was only a dirty old man. The other claims he offered movie roles to her in exchange for joining in a threesome with him. The one-tim...

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 unveils sustainable athletes village plaza

When the worlds top athletes meet in Tokyo for the Olympics in July, theyll be spending some of their downtime in a communal space built mostly out of reusable timber.Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday unveiled the athletes ...

42-year-old vendor loses life as speeding car hits him in UP's Bhadohi

A 42-year-old pushcart vendor was killed after a speeding car hit him on a road in Uttar Pradeshs Bhadohi district, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened on Tuesday night on Chauri Road under City Kotwali police station area, they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020