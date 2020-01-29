Magnitude 7.7 quake triggers tsunami warning for Caribbean countries
A warning for tsunami waves of up to 1 meter (3 feet) was issued on Tuesday for the coasts of Mexico, Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands following a powerful quake of magnitude 7.7 in the Caribbean Sea, the International Tsunami Information Center said.
"Hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts," it said. "Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 (1 foot) to 1 meter (3 feet) above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Belize... Cuba... Honduras... Mexico... Cayman Islands ... and Jamaica."
