Entertainment News Roundup: Weinstein's New York rape trial moves on; Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top four prizes and more

Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial moves on after explosive testimony

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial is expected to continue on Tuesday, following explosive testimony from two women who have accused him of sexual assault. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. Haleyi has already testified against him, as has another woman, actress Annabella Sciorra.

Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top four prizes

Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industry's highest honors. Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a unique sound, won for her debut studio album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" while she hit single "Bad Guy" was named record of the year and song of the year. In all, she took home five awards.

Grammy winner Cara bags most nominations in Canada's 2020 Juno Awards

Grammy award-winning artist Alessia Cara picked up six nominations for the 49th annual Juno Awards, celebrating Canadian music, with stars including Shawn Mendes, Bryan Adams and Sum 41 among those also nominated on Tuesday. Cara, a singer-songwriter from Brampton, Ontario, was nominated for the most awards this year, including album of the year and artist of the year.

UK broadcaster Nicholas Parsons, host of 'Just a Minute,' dies aged 96

British broadcaster Nicholas Parsons, who hosted BBC Radio 4's "Just A Minute" game show for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 96 after a short illness, his agent said on Tuesday. He was also an actor, performer, and entertainer, appearing in films and on stage.

Grammy Awards show television audience dips to 18.7 million

The television audience for the annual Grammy Awards shows dipped to 18.7 million viewers, a 6% drop from 2019, ViacomCBS's broadcaster CBS said on Monday. Last year, the highest honors in the music industry were watched by 19.9 American television viewers.

